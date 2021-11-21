Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $615.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.68. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

