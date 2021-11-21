Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 80,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,745,238 shares of company stock valued at $192,669,690. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 830,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,013,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,667,523. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

