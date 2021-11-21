PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $39.00 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

