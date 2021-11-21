Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $41,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300,469 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS:CALF opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.