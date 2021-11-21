Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OMI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 437,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,876. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after buying an additional 259,581 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 432,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

