Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVID. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 192,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 277,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

