Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 20.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

