Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Origin Bancorp worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OBNK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.