OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OrganiGram stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of OrganiGram worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

