OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.18.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.
