O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Cut by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 6.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,603,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 119.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 178.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,058 shares of company stock valued at $18,645,488. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

