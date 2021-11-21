Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

MXCHY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

