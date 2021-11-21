Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.