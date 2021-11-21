Opium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,005.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $120,005.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

