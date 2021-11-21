OneRoot Network Reaches Market Cap of $699,371.36 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $699,371.36 and approximately $115,528.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

