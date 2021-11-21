Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,686 shares of company stock valued at $710,510. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ondas by 39.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,291. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

