Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after buying an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

