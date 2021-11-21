Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 312.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 1,986,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

