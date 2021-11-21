Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,241 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $18.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after buying an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

