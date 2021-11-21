Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.26. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 2,155 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 103.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 76.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 287,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

