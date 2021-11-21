OAX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $274,597.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $274,597.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

