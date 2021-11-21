Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 21.73.

Oatly Group stock opened at 10.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.05 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

