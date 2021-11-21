Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in October

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 913,400 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

OAS stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 362,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.