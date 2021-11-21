Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report $388.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.50 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,769 shares of company stock valued at $33,258,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,017,000 after buying an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

