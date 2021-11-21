Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 1,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,012 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYXH. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $19,612,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $5,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.