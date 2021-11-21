Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAI opened at $55.99 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.38.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

