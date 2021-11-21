Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,136 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $18,182,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $215.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.