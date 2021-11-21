Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 196,385 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Athenex worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 306,177 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 609.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 226,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 127,441 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 112,000 shares of company stock worth $293,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.