Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

