Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

