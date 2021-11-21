Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 57,269 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

