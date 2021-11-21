Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. 1,584,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,898. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
