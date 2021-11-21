Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. 1,584,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,898. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

