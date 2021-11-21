Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

