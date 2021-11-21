NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in October

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of XSNX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

