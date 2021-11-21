NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

