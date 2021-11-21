Northern Trust Corp Sells 998 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Powell Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $26.85 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 3,466.67%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

