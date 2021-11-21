Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,775 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of AssetMark Financial worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after buying an additional 50,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.00 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

