Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Franklin Covey worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FC opened at $47.90 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

