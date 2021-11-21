Northern Trust Corp Purchases 38,242 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Akoustis Technologies worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 215,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 166,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS opened at $6.96 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $282,117 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.