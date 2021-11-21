Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $11.18 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

