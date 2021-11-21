Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evolus were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.