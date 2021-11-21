Northamber plc (NAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:NAR opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £18.25 million and a P/E ratio of 44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.46. Northamber has a 12 month low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).
About Northamber
