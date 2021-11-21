Northamber plc (NAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NAR opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £18.25 million and a P/E ratio of 44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.46. Northamber has a 12 month low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

