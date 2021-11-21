Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 50.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
