Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 50.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

