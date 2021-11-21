Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $343,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.72. 957,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,760. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

