Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 1,126,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,168. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

