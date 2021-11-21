Noah (NOAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $45.22 on Friday. Noah has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noah stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Noah worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

