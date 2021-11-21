NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get NICE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.69.

NICE stock opened at $291.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.