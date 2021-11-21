NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 2,823,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,478. The stock has a market cap of $875.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

