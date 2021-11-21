NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$107.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. NEXT has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.