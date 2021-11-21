NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,985.62

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,985.62 ($104.33) and traded as high as GBX 8,328 ($108.81). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,274 ($108.10), with a volume of 411,771 shares changing hands.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,012.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,985.62.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

