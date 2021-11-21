Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $16,574.56 and $167.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project

